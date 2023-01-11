Energy Alert
Third suspect arrested in home invasion, shooting

Jonathan Stewart of Paragould was booked into the Greene County Detention Center Tuesday, Jan. 10, on five counts of aggravated robbery and five counts of theft of property.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police arrested an 18-year-old man suspected in a November home burglary that sent one person to a Memphis hospital with a gunshot wound.

Jonathan Stewart of Paragould was booked into the Greene County Detention Center Tuesday, Jan. 10, on five counts of aggravated robbery and five counts of theft of property.

The charges stem from a Nov. 21 armed robbery in the 800-block of Wilson Street that ended with the victim shot.

According to the affidavit, at least three suspects robbed several victims at gunpoint.

“On Dec. 8, several witnesses positively identified Cametrus Glover, Sr. as one of the potential defendants in both the robbery and shooting,” the court documents stated.

A judge found probable cause to charge him with five counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of theft of property, and one count of first-degree battery.

A Greene County district judge found probable cause to arrest Cametrus Glover on numerous...
A Greene County district judge found probable cause to arrest Cametrus Glover on numerous charges following an armed home burglary.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)

His son, Cametrus Glover, Jr., was arrested a few days later.

On Dec. 14, according to investigators, witnesses identified the third suspect as Stewart, and a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

