Traffic Alert: Two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 67

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, about two miles east of State Highway...
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, about two miles east of State Highway 211 near Corning in Clay County.(IDriveArkansas.com)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, about two miles east of State Highway 211 near Corning in Clay County.

A Clay County Sheriff’s Office employee confirmed deputies and Arkansas State Police were on the scene.

According to IDriveArkansas, the crash is affecting all lanes of traffic.

No word on injuries.

