Trucker killed in crash

A trucker died Tuesday night when his semi drove off the side of the road and struck several...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A trucker died Tuesday night when his semi drove off the side of the road and struck several trees.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 6:05 p.m. Jan. 10 on Interstate 55, eight miles south of Steele in Pemiscot County.

Jose L. Luna Herrera, 58, of Sunland Park, New Mexico, was southbound when his 2018 Kenworth traveled off the right side of the road, striking the guardrail and then some trees.

Pemiscot County Coroner Brian Irons pronounced Herrera dead at the scene at 7:06 p.m.

According to the crash report, it was unclear if Herrera was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

