Williams Baptist basketball sweeps Lyon

Tuesday night featured an all-NEA NAIA doubleheader in Walnut Ridge, where Williams Baptist took the doubleheader over Lyon at the Southerland-Mabee Center.

Williams Baptist (9-7, 5-3 AMC) 91, Lyon (6-7, 5-4 AMC) 80 (Women)

The Lady Eagles had six players score in double figures, registering a season-high 91 points in the win. Nijah Moore played just 20 minutes but led all scorers with 20 points on 10-12 shooting from the free-throw line. She also added 7 rebounds.

WBU trailed by as many as 8 in the third quarter before storming back late, closing the game on a 12-2 run to secure the win.

Batesville alum Kaylee Clark, the reigning NAIA National Player of the Week, chipped in 19 points on 5-6 shooting. Tristan Richards fouled out with 16 points and 3 blocks. Monica Horne had a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Rebounding was a crucial battle in the matchup. The Lady Eagles were +12 in the rebound category, outrebounding the Lady Scots 37-25.

Allison Byards led the Scots in scoring with 19 points.

Williams Baptist (8-6, 4-3 AMC) 75, Lyon (5-8, 2-5 AMC) 63 (Men)

The Eagles jumped out to a 22-10 run early and never looked back, snapping a four-game losing skid in the process.

Lyon shot 52 percent from the field, but the Scots turned it over 25 times in the loss, with the Eagles swiping 17 steals.

Duke Hardin led the way with 16 points for WBU, with Isaiah Thompson adding 15 points and 7 rebounds and DJ Townsend chipping in 12 points off the bench.

Cave City alum Trenton Bell led all scorers with 22 points.

