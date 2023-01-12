2 events with different ideals hosted at same library

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Pastor Story Hours, a new story time where pastors read to children in defense of “Drag Queen Story Hours” are popping up all over the country. Pastor Story Hour is getting hit with backlash in Conway for the event’s discussion of gender and sexuality.

During the event, Strachan says he will read books about faith and more specifically about “God’s design for man and woman.”

“God made there to be boys and girls, men and women, and there’s a tremendous amount of confusion in our time,” Strachan said.

According to our content-sharing partner, another group in Conway is against Pastor Story Hour and decided to host their own event. The group wants to encourage books about being different.

Leah Bilokury with Faulkner County Coalition for Social Justice said they’re against the event and have decided to host their own event at the same time, called “Inclusive Story Hour.”

“This is a public space that’s being used for anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, and this is not the kind of world that we want to foster,” Bilokury said.

Both groups said they want a peaceful weekend despite both events happening at the same time and place. Both events will happen at the Faulkner County Library Saturday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.