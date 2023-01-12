Energy Alert
3 juveniles caught fighting at a basketball game

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two juveniles had to be separated during a fight at the Nettleton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

A Jonesboro officer responded to the scene at a basketball game where three juveniles were punching each other. One of the juveniles ran out of the gym while the other two were arrested.

According to a police report the juveniles admitted to setting up the fight.

