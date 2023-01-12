AAA reveals host sites for 2023 state and regional tournaments

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Activities Association held their site selection meeting on Wednesday. They announced the schools that will host state and regional tournaments in the spring and fall.

Two NEA schools will host state basketball tournaments in February. Blytheville will host in 4A, Rector will host in 2A. Several regional basketball tournaments will be in Region 8: Buffalo Island Central, Sloan-Hendrix, Calico Rock, Mountain View, & Rose Bud.

Valley View will host the 5A State Soccer Tournament this spring. Marion was selected to host 5A State Baseball and 5A State Softball this spring. Tuckerman, Rose Bud, and Riverside will host regionals on the diamond.

The Weekend of Champions will move from Benton to Conway. State baseball, softball, and soccer championship games will be held at UCA on May 18th - 20th.

2023 State Basketball Tournament (February 28th - March 4th)

6A – Rogers

5A – Pine Bluff

4A –Blytheville

3A – Lamar

2A – Rector

1A – County Line

2023 Regional Basketball Tournament (February 22nd - 25th)

4A North – Morrilton

4A East – Clinton

4A South – Warren

3A-1 –West Fork

3A-2 – Mountain View

3A-3 – Rose Bud

3A-4 – Drew Central

2A North – Buffalo Island Central

2A Central – Sloan-Hendrix

2A West – Hector

2A South – Fordyce

1A-1 – The New School & Ozark Catholic

1A-2 – Calico Rock

1A-3 – Nemo Vista

1A-4 – Lafayette Co.

2023 State Baseball Tournament (May 11th - 13th)

6A – Cabot

5A – Marion

4A – Lonoke

3A – Lincoln

2A – Greenland

1A – Taylor

2023 State Softball Tournament (May 11th - 13th)

6A – Bryant

5A – Marion

4A – Lonoke

3A – Lincoln

2A – Greenland

1A – Taylor

2023 Regional Baseball Tournament (May 4th - 6th)

4A North – Gravette

4A East – Robinson

4A South – De Queen

3A-1 – Valley Springs

3A-2 – Tuckerman

3A-3 – Rose Bud

3A-4 – Genoa Central

2A North – Riverside

2A Central – Magnet Cove

2A West – Greenland

2A South – Horatio

1A-1 – Omaha

1A-2 – West Side Greers Ferry

1A-3 – Wonderview

1A-4 – Bradley

2023 Regional Softball Tournament (May 4th - 6th)

4A North – Gravette

4A East – Robinson

4A South – De Queen

3A-1 – Valley Springs

3A-2 – Tuckerman

3A-3 – Rose Bud

3A-4 – Genoa Central

2A North – Riverside

2A Central – Magnet Cove

2A West – Greenland

2A South – Horatio

1A-1 – Omaha

1A-2 – West Side Greers Ferry

1A-3 – Wonderview

1A-4 – Bradley

2023 Soccer State Tournament (May 11th - 13th)

6A – Fort Smith Southside

5A – Valley View

4A – Robinson

3A – Bergman

2023 Weekend of Champions (May 18th - 20th)

University of Central Arkansas

2023 State Track & Field Championship (May 1st - 6th)

6A – Fort Smith Southside

5A – Lake Hamilton

4A – Clarksville

3A – Prescott

2A – Quitman

1A – Lincoln

Meet of Champions (May 10th)

Russellville

State Decathlon/Heptathlon Championship (May 17th - 18th)

Fayetteville

State Cross Country Championship (November 2nd - 3rd)

Lake Hamilton

State Volleyball Tournament (October 24th - 26th)

6A – Conway

5A – Searcy

4A – Shiloh Christian

3A – TBD

2A – Quitman

