AAA reveals host sites for 2023 state and regional tournaments
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Activities Association held their site selection meeting on Wednesday. They announced the schools that will host state and regional tournaments in the spring and fall.
Two NEA schools will host state basketball tournaments in February. Blytheville will host in 4A, Rector will host in 2A. Several regional basketball tournaments will be in Region 8: Buffalo Island Central, Sloan-Hendrix, Calico Rock, Mountain View, & Rose Bud.
Valley View will host the 5A State Soccer Tournament this spring. Marion was selected to host 5A State Baseball and 5A State Softball this spring. Tuckerman, Rose Bud, and Riverside will host regionals on the diamond.
The Weekend of Champions will move from Benton to Conway. State baseball, softball, and soccer championship games will be held at UCA on May 18th - 20th.
2023 State Basketball Tournament (February 28th - March 4th)
6A – Rogers
5A – Pine Bluff
4A –Blytheville
3A – Lamar
2A – Rector
1A – County Line
2023 Regional Basketball Tournament (February 22nd - 25th)
4A North – Morrilton
4A East – Clinton
4A South – Warren
3A-1 –West Fork
3A-2 – Mountain View
3A-3 – Rose Bud
3A-4 – Drew Central
2A North – Buffalo Island Central
2A Central – Sloan-Hendrix
2A West – Hector
2A South – Fordyce
1A-1 – The New School & Ozark Catholic
1A-2 – Calico Rock
1A-3 – Nemo Vista
1A-4 – Lafayette Co.
2023 State Baseball Tournament (May 11th - 13th)
6A – Cabot
5A – Marion
4A – Lonoke
3A – Lincoln
2A – Greenland
1A – Taylor
2023 State Softball Tournament (May 11th - 13th)
6A – Bryant
5A – Marion
4A – Lonoke
3A – Lincoln
2A – Greenland
1A – Taylor
2023 Regional Baseball Tournament (May 4th - 6th)
4A North – Gravette
4A East – Robinson
4A South – De Queen
3A-1 – Valley Springs
3A-2 – Tuckerman
3A-3 – Rose Bud
3A-4 – Genoa Central
2A North – Riverside
2A Central – Magnet Cove
2A West – Greenland
2A South – Horatio
1A-1 – Omaha
1A-2 – West Side Greers Ferry
1A-3 – Wonderview
1A-4 – Bradley
2023 Regional Softball Tournament (May 4th - 6th)
4A North – Gravette
4A East – Robinson
4A South – De Queen
3A-1 – Valley Springs
3A-2 – Tuckerman
3A-3 – Rose Bud
3A-4 – Genoa Central
2A North – Riverside
2A Central – Magnet Cove
2A West – Greenland
2A South – Horatio
1A-1 – Omaha
1A-2 – West Side Greers Ferry
1A-3 – Wonderview
1A-4 – Bradley
2023 Soccer State Tournament (May 11th - 13th)
6A – Fort Smith Southside
5A – Valley View
4A – Robinson
3A – Bergman
2023 Weekend of Champions (May 18th - 20th)
University of Central Arkansas
2023 State Track & Field Championship (May 1st - 6th)
6A – Fort Smith Southside
5A – Lake Hamilton
4A – Clarksville
3A – Prescott
2A – Quitman
1A – Lincoln
Meet of Champions (May 10th)
Russellville
State Decathlon/Heptathlon Championship (May 17th - 18th)
Fayetteville
State Cross Country Championship (November 2nd - 3rd)
Lake Hamilton
State Volleyball Tournament (October 24th - 26th)
6A – Conway
5A – Searcy
4A – Shiloh Christian
3A – TBD
2A – Quitman
