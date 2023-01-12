Amazon delivery turns into a police investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Have you ever ordered a package from Amazon and it wasn’t what you expected?
Josh Smith of Jonesboro ordered a package of dog food and opened a box full of license plates instead.
According to a police report, 65 license plates valued at $200 were delivered to a home on Aberdeen Road.
Jonesboro police have now turned this into an investigation.
