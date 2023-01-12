Energy Alert
Amazon delivery turns into a police investigation

Josh Smith of Jonesboro ordered a package of dog food and opened a box full of license plates...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Have you ever ordered a package from Amazon and it wasn’t what you expected?

Josh Smith of Jonesboro ordered a package of dog food and opened a box full of license plates instead.

According to a police report, 65 license plates valued at $200 were delivered to a home on Aberdeen Road.

Jonesboro police have now turned this into an investigation.

