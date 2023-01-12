Energy Alert
Another chance to donate blood and save a life

Ashley Mills, a Kawasaki Disease survivor, is asking for your help to donate blood and bring...
Ashley Mills, a Kawasaki Disease survivor, is asking for your help to donate blood and bring awareness to Kawasaki Disease.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Ashley Mills, a Kawasaki Disease survivor, is asking for your help to donate blood and bring awareness to Kawasaki Disease.

On National Kawasaki Disease Awareness Day, Jan. 26 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. you can donate blood to help people like Ashley at the Harrisburg Community Center, located at 203 W South Street in Harrisburg.

Remember any time you donate blood with Red Cross from Jan. 1 through Jan. 31 you will be automatically entered for a chance to win two tickets to Super Bowl LVII. Learn more at RedCrossBlood.org/Superbowl.

