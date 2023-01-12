Energy Alert
Arkansas Democrats react to Sarah Huckabee Sanders plans for state

Just one day after her inauguration, Arkansas Democrats shared their plans for working with Sarah Huckabee Sanders and GOP-led legislature.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Just one day after her inauguration, Arkansas Democrats shared their plans for working with Sarah Huckabee Sanders and GOP-led legislature.

During a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 11, the party leaders responded to Sanders’ inaugural address and urged the governor to take certain steps in education immediately.

According to our content-sharing partner, Sen. Greg Leding and Rep. Tippi McCullough congratulated Sanders on her historic inauguration but said parts of her two speeches that she gave on Tuesday were divisive.

“Democrats are ready to work with our Republican colleagues on these issues. But we couldn’t ignore the difference in tone between the governor’s two speeches yesterday,” McCullough said. “We’re ready to work with her—but we want to know which governor will come to the table to talk.”

The Democrats noted that they see this general session as an uphill battle but are willing to work with Sanders and Republicans to get things done.

“The campaigns are over. We’re here in session. It’s time to get to work,” Leding said. “So I’m hopeful we can leave behind some of that more fiery rhetoric and find ways to work together to address the everyday needs of Arkansans.”

