Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas State added to Homefield Apparel lineup

Homefield Apparel added Arkansas State to their lineup of vintage collegiate apparel.
Homefield Apparel added Arkansas State to their lineup of vintage collegiate apparel.(Source: Homefield Apparel)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State fans have a new way to wear scarlet and black.

Homefield Apparel added the Red Wolves to their lineup of vintage collegiate gear. Several A-State designs are featured. They pay homage to the undefeated 1970 football team that won the NCAA College Division national championship. There’s shirts inspired by designs from Arkansas State women’s basketball uniforms. Former spirit character Red is also featured on Homefield apparel.

A-State and Arkansas are the Natural State schools in the Homefield collection. The Red Wolves are the 8th Sun Belt school featured.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Todd had been last seen around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to family members.
Missing boy found ‘safe and sound’
Police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67.
Crash stalls traffic on Hwy. 67
According to an incident report, officers responded to the intersection of Grant Avenue and...
One hurt in road rage shooting
A trucker died Tuesday night when his semi drove off the side of the road and struck several...
Trucker killed in crash
FILE - Guitarist Jeff Beck performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 18, 2010, in...
Jeff Beck, guitarist who influenced generations, dies at 78

Latest News

Red Wolves host Texas State Thursday night
Arkansas State men's basketball begins 4 game homestand Thursday vs. Texas State
Red Wolves play at Southern Miss on Thursday
Arkansas State women's basketball begins a 4 game road swing Thursday at Southern Miss
Arkansas State men’s basketball home on Thursday, women’s basketball on the road
Alabama forward Noah Clowney and Arkansas guard Anthony Black (0) reach for a rebound during...
No. 4 Alabama uses late runs to put away No. 15 Arkansas