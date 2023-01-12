Arkansas State added to Homefield Apparel lineup

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State fans have a new way to wear scarlet and black.

Homefield Apparel added the Red Wolves to their lineup of vintage collegiate gear. Several A-State designs are featured. They pay homage to the undefeated 1970 football team that won the NCAA College Division national championship. There’s shirts inspired by designs from Arkansas State women’s basketball uniforms. Former spirit character Red is also featured on Homefield apparel.

A-State and Arkansas are the Natural State schools in the Homefield collection. The Red Wolves are the 8th Sun Belt school featured.

