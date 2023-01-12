Arkansas State reveals 2023 baseball schedule

A program-record 35 home games highlights Arkansas State’s 2023 baseball schedule, as head coach Tommy Raffo announced the challenging 56-game slate Thursday.

Raffo’s 15th season as A-State’s skipper begins with 15 of the first 16 games at home, starting with Opening Day at Tomlinson Stadium on Feb. 17 – the first game of a three-game series against in-state foe Arkansas-Pine Bluff. A midweek road test at reigning College World Series Champion Ole Miss concludes the first week of play.

A-State then returns home for a 12-game home stretch with weekend series versus Illinois State (Feb. 24-26), Missouri State (March 3-5) and Eastern Illinois (March 10-12) and midweek tilts with Mississippi Valley State (Feb. 28-March 1) and Central Arkansas (March 14).

A five-game road swing follows during Arkansas State University’s Spring Break week, commencing with the start of Sun Belt Conference play at Louisiana (March 17-19), followed by midweek contests at Mississippi State (March 21) and Memphis (March 22).

The Red Wolves then return home to face ULM (March 24-26) before returning to the road for bouts at UCA (March 28), Texas State (March 31-April 2) and Arkansas (April 4).

First-time foe and new Sun Belt member James Madison then makes the trip to Jonesboro for a Thursday-Saturday set (April 6-8), followed by a midweek matchup with Murray State (April 11). The Red Wolves will then head to Atlanta for a three-game series at Georgia State (April 14-16).

A-State then returns home for five straight games, hosting Ole Miss (April 18), Old Dominion (April 21-23) and Henderson State (April 25) before traveling to former Sun Belt foe and in-state rival Little Rock (April 26) and Southern Miss (April 28-30).

The Scarlet and Black are at home for eight of the final 11 games in the month of May, beginning with a midweek test against Memphis (May 2) before a three-game series with Troy (May 5-7). Little Rock (May 9) returns for the final midweek contest of the season, then A-State closes out league play at Appalachian State (May 12-14) and at home against South Alabama (May 18-20).

The Sun Belt Conference Tournament, which will once again be played at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., runs May 23-28, with the top 10 of 14 teams qualifying for the field.

A-State returns 13 players who saw action in 2022, including a pair of players who hit 10 homers apiece in Brandon Hager and Jared Toler, along with 22 newcomers in the offseason.

Season tickets for Arkansas State’s 2023 baseball season are on sale now by calling the A-State Ticket Office at 870-972-2781 or by visiting //AStateRedWolves.com/tickets. Tickets for A-State’s Grand Slam Banquet, set for Monday, Feb. 13, are also on sale.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.