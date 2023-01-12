Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Barnett files motion against Capitol police officer in Jan. 6 trial

On Jan. 11, the defense filed a motion to preclude “irrelevant and highly prejudicial testimony...
On Jan. 11, the defense filed a motion to preclude “irrelevant and highly prejudicial testimony that serves no probative value” from Carneysha Mendoza, U.S. Capitol police captain.(AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Barnett, 62 is facing eight federal charges for his actions during the Jan. 6 capitol riot in Washington.

On Jan. 11, the defense filed a motion to preclude “irrelevant and highly prejudicial testimony that serves no probative value” from Carneysha Mendoza, U.S. Capitol police captain.

According to our content-sharing partner, the motion added that Mendoza previously served as a witness and testified about events where Barnett was not present and claimed that Mendoza “provided irrelevant and highly prejudicial testimony about an injury she alleges she suffered on January 6, 2021; along with hearsay from her about injuries to others.”

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and his trial resumed on January 11.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new year comes with new taxes to file, and there will be some changes that can impact you at...
Tax changes coming for Arkansans
According to a social media release, Deputy Gary Tate died at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10,...
Funeral arrangements set for deputy
Austin Todd had been last seen around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to family members.
Missing boy found ‘safe and sound’
According to an incident report, officers responded to the intersection of Grant Avenue and...
One hurt in road rage shooting
Police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67.
Crash stalls traffic on Hwy. 67

Latest News

Two juveniles had to be separated during a fight at the Nettleton High School on Wednesday,...
3 juveniles caught fighting at a basketball game
Customer said sharing is caring
Customers share what they would do with lottery winnings
The sign hangs on the wall near the entrance of the library.
Library employees receive a raise
Ashley Mills, a Kawasaki Disease survivor, is asking for your help to donate blood and bring...
Another chance to donate blood and save a life