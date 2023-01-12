Barnett files motion against Capitol police officer in Jan. 6 trial

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Barnett, 62 is facing eight federal charges for his actions during the Jan. 6 capitol riot in Washington.

On Jan. 11, the defense filed a motion to preclude “irrelevant and highly prejudicial testimony that serves no probative value” from Carneysha Mendoza, U.S. Capitol police captain.

According to our content-sharing partner, the motion added that Mendoza previously served as a witness and testified about events where Barnett was not present and claimed that Mendoza “provided irrelevant and highly prejudicial testimony about an injury she alleges she suffered on January 6, 2021; along with hearsay from her about injuries to others.”

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and his trial resumed on January 11.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.