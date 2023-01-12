Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

City of Jonesboro prepares to prevent potholes

A worker works on patching up cracks across downtown.
A worker works on patching up cracks across downtown.(Owner)
By Jace Passmore
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Roads across Jonesboro are getting some minor upgrades that could prevent future problems.

Small cracks allow water to seep into the pavement. This water could accelerate the erosion process, and cost the city thousands of dollars in the long run.

“This causes premature road damage is water gets into the streets because water causes erosion and causes expansion. Which breaks up our streets faster”, said Brian Richardson who is the Chief Financial Officer for the city of Jonesboro.

Richardson said this is a project that has been budgeted and will continue across the city.

The city encourages you to reach out if you have any concerns.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new year comes with new taxes to file, and there will be some changes that can impact you at...
Tax changes coming for Arkansans
According to a social media release, Deputy Gary Tate died at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10,...
Funeral arrangements set for deputy
Austin Todd had been last seen around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to family members.
Missing boy found ‘safe and sound’
According to an incident report, officers responded to the intersection of Grant Avenue and...
One hurt in road rage shooting
Police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67.
Crash stalls traffic on Hwy. 67

Latest News

Josh Smith of Jonesboro ordered a package of dog food and opened a box full of license plates...
Amazon delivery turns into a police investigation
All who donate in the month of January will automatically be entered for a chance to win an...
‘Be The Hero’ blood drive is underway through Jan. 13
Austin Todd had been last seen around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to family members.
Missing boy found ‘safe and sound’
Police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67.
Traffic Alert: Two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 67