City of Jonesboro prepares to prevent potholes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Roads across Jonesboro are getting some minor upgrades that could prevent future problems.

Small cracks allow water to seep into the pavement. This water could accelerate the erosion process, and cost the city thousands of dollars in the long run.

“This causes premature road damage is water gets into the streets because water causes erosion and causes expansion. Which breaks up our streets faster”, said Brian Richardson who is the Chief Financial Officer for the city of Jonesboro.

Richardson said this is a project that has been budgeted and will continue across the city.

The city encourages you to reach out if you have any concerns.

