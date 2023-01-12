Clark named NAIA Player of the Week, Williams Baptist women’s hoops on 7 game winning streak

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lady Eagle is receiving national attention.

Kaylee Clark is the NAIA Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. The Batesville native set a Williams Baptist record with 40 points on January 7th. She had 19 points Tuesday night as WBU beat Lyon 91 - 80.

The Lady Eagles are flying on a 7 game winning streak. John Mayberry’s squad travels to William Woods on Thursday, they’ll host Stephens Saturday at 1:00pm.

