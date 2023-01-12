Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

County continues to see out-of-season thefts

The Craighead County Sheriff's Office is warning people about the number of petty crimes...
The Craighead County Sheriff's Office is warning people about the number of petty crimes continuing in the new year.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the holidays in the rearview mirror, the Craighead County Sheriff’s office expected the number of petty crimes to fall.

However, two weeks into 2023, the numbers are still high.

Region 8 News has been tracking a string of break-ins in Jonesboro, where over 30 reports of thefts have been noted since late December.

Chief Deputy Justin Rolland explained the high number of break-ins has been breaking the mold of the usual crime trends they tend to see.

“It does seem to taper off a little after the holidays, but like I said, here lately, we have seen more vehicle break-ins than anything,” he said.

Rolland encourages you to not leave valuables in plain sight, as well as to make sure to lock your doors and park in well-lit parking lots at night.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Todd had been last seen around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to family members.
Missing boy found ‘safe and sound’
Police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67.
Crash stalls traffic on Hwy. 67
According to an incident report, officers responded to the intersection of Grant Avenue and...
One hurt in road rage shooting
A trucker died Tuesday night when his semi drove off the side of the road and struck several...
Trucker killed in crash
Jonesboro police investigate overnight shooting at 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive
Jonesboro police investigate overnight shooting

Latest News

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late singer Elvis Presley, poses during a handprint...
Lisa Marie Presley suffers full cardiac arrest, rushed to hospital after CPR, sources say
Keiser water tower
Boil order lifted for Mississippi County town
Austin J. Taylor, 21, of Sulphur Rock faces two counts of furnishing and delivering prohibited...
Jailer accused of delivering contraband for burgers
A judge found probable cause to charge David Boren, 18, with aggravated assault and aggravated...
Second shooting suspect in custody