County continues to see out-of-season thefts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the holidays in the rearview mirror, the Craighead County Sheriff’s office expected the number of petty crimes to fall.

However, two weeks into 2023, the numbers are still high.

Region 8 News has been tracking a string of break-ins in Jonesboro, where over 30 reports of thefts have been noted since late December.

Chief Deputy Justin Rolland explained the high number of break-ins has been breaking the mold of the usual crime trends they tend to see.

“It does seem to taper off a little after the holidays, but like I said, here lately, we have seen more vehicle break-ins than anything,” he said.

Rolland encourages you to not leave valuables in plain sight, as well as to make sure to lock your doors and park in well-lit parking lots at night.

