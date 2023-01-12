Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Customers share what they would do with lottery winnings

Customer said sharing is caring
Customer said sharing is caring(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There are big bucks at stake as the Mega Millions prize continues to increase.

After Tuesday’s drawing, there was no winner and now the prize is at an estimated $1.35 billion.

What would you do if you won over a billion dollars? Some customers at a gas station said they would share it.

“I would for sure share the money because if you don’t share, you don’t care and I do care,” said one man.

Even adding he would share it with reporter, Imani Williams.

“I promise I would give you a million dollars of it. Straight up. And I would tip the dude working too,” he said.

Others had plans to add the finishing touches to their business.

“I would finish building my off-road park in Lake City, Arkansas. Sunken lands off-road park,” said Michael Qualls of Sunken Lands off-road park.

If no one wins at the next drawing, Friday, Jan 13 it will go up even more.

One customer said sharing is caring because he still would have a lot in the bank if we won.

“It’s 1 point billion right minus a million how much would I get? A lot still. You hear that Jonesboro? Buy your tickets,” said the customer.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new year comes with new taxes to file, and there will be some changes that can impact you at...
Tax changes coming for Arkansans
According to a social media release, Deputy Gary Tate died at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10,...
Funeral arrangements set for deputy
Austin Todd had been last seen around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to family members.
Missing boy found ‘safe and sound’
According to an incident report, officers responded to the intersection of Grant Avenue and...
One hurt in road rage shooting
Police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67.
Crash stalls traffic on Hwy. 67

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
On the morning of Dec. 29, 2021, Fred's Fish House in Mountain Home went up in flames.
Popular fish house reopening following fire
If you want southern style, home cooking in a fast food restaurant look no further than the...
Local restaurant opens doors across NEA
A new year comes with new taxes to file, and there will be some changes that can impact you at...
Tax changes coming for Arkansans