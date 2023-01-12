Customers share what they would do with lottery winnings

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There are big bucks at stake as the Mega Millions prize continues to increase.

After Tuesday’s drawing, there was no winner and now the prize is at an estimated $1.35 billion.

What would you do if you won over a billion dollars? Some customers at a gas station said they would share it.

“I would for sure share the money because if you don’t share, you don’t care and I do care,” said one man.

Even adding he would share it with reporter, Imani Williams.

“I promise I would give you a million dollars of it. Straight up. And I would tip the dude working too,” he said.

Others had plans to add the finishing touches to their business.

“I would finish building my off-road park in Lake City, Arkansas. Sunken lands off-road park,” said Michael Qualls of Sunken Lands off-road park.

If no one wins at the next drawing, Friday, Jan 13 it will go up even more.

One customer said sharing is caring because he still would have a lot in the bank if we won.

“It’s 1 point billion right minus a million how much would I get? A lot still. You hear that Jonesboro? Buy your tickets,” said the customer.

