Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Data breach affecting vehicle registration

A crash of a different kind is causing big trouble for Arkansas drivers. (AP Photo/Mike...
A crash of a different kind is causing big trouble for Arkansas drivers. (AP Photo/Mike Wintroath)(KY3)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash of a different kind is causing big trouble for Arkansas drivers.

A November data breach affecting 45 counties throughout the state is putting the brakes on motorists looking to renew their tags.

When renewing vehicle registrations online, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration automatically pulls a person’s assessment and property tax information from the county website, according to our content partner, KARK-TV in Little Rock.

However, residents across the state and here in Northeast Arkansas are receiving messages that they have not assessed “because the state website and 45 county assessor’s websites are not on speaking terms.”

To read more about this taxing problem, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Todd had been last seen around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to family members.
Missing boy found ‘safe and sound’
Police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67.
Crash stalls traffic on Hwy. 67
According to an incident report, officers responded to the intersection of Grant Avenue and...
One hurt in road rage shooting
A trucker died Tuesday night when his semi drove off the side of the road and struck several...
Trucker killed in crash
Jonesboro police investigate overnight shooting at 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive
Jonesboro police investigate overnight shooting

Latest News

While no one won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, at least one player won a...
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home
Jonesboro police investigate overnight shooting
Jonesboro police investigate overnight shooting
Aaron's Thursday morning forecast
Aaron's Thursday morning forecast
Jonesboro police investigate overnight shooting at 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive
Jonesboro police investigate overnight shooting