Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Dog dies in fire after saving teen owner from flames

The family says officials don’t know what caused the fire. (KRIS, JENNIFER OLENICZAK, CNN)
By KRIS Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) - As a Texas family’s house burned down on New Year’s Eve, they say a miracle happened when one of their beloved pets saved their daughter’s life at the cost of its own.

Jennifer Oleniczak woke up to a loud banging noise around 11:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. She ran to the back door and heard her neighbor yell that the family’s house was on fire. When she turned and looked out the door, her deck and the stairs were in flames.

She yelled for her husband and 15-year-old daughter, Jaylee, to get out of the house then grabbed her shih tzu dogs and six puppies.

“I started to run with them outside, but I tripped. So, I broke my fall, and I started throwing the puppies out onto the patio. My husband was already off the deck, so he was grabbing the puppies and throwing them off,” Oleniczak said.

In a matter of minutes, the fire spread to the point where she feared for her own life.

“Then, there was like a seven-foot flame, and I see my last two puppies catch fire. I screamed at my husband. I just yelled, ‘Oh god, save me.’ And all of a sudden, the fire just fell, and I jumped,” Oleniczak said.

As her husband and neighbors helped her up and into the street, Oleniczak’s daughter started screaming for the family’s pit bull, Ollie. The dog had woken Jaylee up when the fire started, helping her to get out in time.

A Texas family says their beloved pit bull, Ollie, saved 15-year-old Jaylee from a house fire...
A Texas family says their beloved pit bull, Ollie, saved 15-year-old Jaylee from a house fire by waking her up, helping her to get out in time. Sadly, the dog didn't make it out.(Source: Jennifer Oleniczak, KRIS via CNN)

“She said, ‘Yes, that’s how I heard the door because Ollie came to the room.’ She’s like, ‘Where’s Ollie?’ So, we couldn’t find him,” Oleniczak said.

The family searched everywhere for Ollie. They checked the burnt house, posted all over social media, looked at local shelters but found nothing – until Monday, more than a week after the fire.

“My husband went in, and he found him at my daughter’s bedside, at the foot of her bed like he had collapsed from the smoke inhalation. I just wanted to give him a big hug because had he not gone in there, Jaylee would have died,” Oleniczak said.

The family lost seven dogs in the fire, but they were able to save four. Oleniczak says officials don’t know what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 KRIS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new year comes with new taxes to file, and there will be some changes that can impact you at...
Tax changes coming for Arkansans
According to a social media release, Deputy Gary Tate died at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10,...
Funeral arrangements set for deputy
Austin Todd had been last seen around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to family members.
Missing boy found ‘safe and sound’
According to an incident report, officers responded to the intersection of Grant Avenue and...
One hurt in road rage shooting
Police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67.
Crash stalls traffic on Hwy. 67

Latest News

Republican leadership in the House is beginning its promised probe on the Biden family.
GOP House chair seeking Biden family's business documents
It's the first documented time an orca has been seen beached so far south.
GRAPHIC: Orca dies after rare beaching in Florida
The 43rd artillery brigade destroyed a building in the Russian-occupied town Kremmina, from...
Battle rages in Ukraine town; Russia shakes up its military
The family says officials don’t know what caused the fire.
Mom says beloved dog saved 15-year-old daughter from house fire