Jan. 12: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

A cold front has moved through Region 8 this morning, bringing an end to the storms, but leaving us with temperatures dropping through the day.

As the area of low pressure move to our north, we could see a few scattered showers this afternoon. It will also be windy this afternoon with NW winds 15-25MPH with wind gusts 30MPH+. Breezy conditions stay with us through the night and into your Friday. Cooler air continues through the end of the week with weekend looking dry. More showers arrive on Monday.

News Headlines

Jonesboro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured.

Just one day after her inauguration, Arkansas Democrats shared their plans for working with Sarah Huckabee Sanders and GOP-led legislature.

Most of Arkansas’ two-and-half-million drivers are running into issues renewing their car tags this year. The cause isn’t a car crash but more of a web crash all because of cyber-attack months ago.

The Republican-controlled House passed a bill Monday night that would slash tens of billions of funding dollars for the Internal Revenue Service.

