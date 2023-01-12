Jonesboro police investigate overnight shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured.

Details are limited.

A Jonesboro police staff sergeant said they received a call just after 3:00 a.m. about shots fired at the Kristi Lake apartment complex off Harrisburg Rd. in Jonesboro.

Officers are on the scene and confirmed the victim is being treated for an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

If you have any information, call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

