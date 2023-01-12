Library employees recieve a raise

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Public Library is giving its employees a hefty pay boost even after a millage cut was voted on and passed in the November election.

Employees at the Jonesboro Public Library will start to see a little bit more money on their paychecks. The Jonesboro Public Library announced a generous 8% pay raise for all its employees.

This comes after some employees were laid off last year.

“We are planning on a couple of retirements this year. Which is going to help us with our budget and personnel. So for that reason, we were able to give the raises,” said Library Director Vanessa Adams.

Other departments made cuts with the travel budget being cut from $20,000 to $10,000 and the Advertising and Promotion department budget being cut in half.

“Some of the expenses we have had in the past few years. Such as furniture, building expenses, and even office supplies, and we have cut out a lot of traveling for this year,” said Adams.

This is a raise that is given to public entities. This would have happened regardless of how the vote turned in November.

“Every year we give a cost of living raise. If possible,” said Adams.

The library budget committee made the decision to go with 8% rather than the 3% or 6% raise that was proposed.

After this year the library loses some of its funding. This means that there is a possibility of more cuts and some branches being closed down. As of now the future of the public library is uncertain.

“I can’t say we won’t do layoffs, but I don’t know if we will. It just depends on how we manage to save this year really,” said Adams.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.