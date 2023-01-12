Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Lisa Marie Presley suffers full cardiac arrest, rushed to hospital after CPR, sources say

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late singer Elvis Presley, poses during a handprint...
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late singer Elvis Presley, poses during a handprint ceremony honoring the Presley family on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALABASAS, Calif. (WMC) - Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, has reportedly been rushed to a hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California.

According to TMZ, paramedics responded to her home on Thursday and performed CPR on the 54-year-old American singer-songwriter after she went into “full arrest.”

Her current condition is unknown at this time, but sources say she is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Lisa Marie paid a visit to Memphis on Sunday for Elvis’ birthday.

Action News 5 is currently working to gather more information from independent sources.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Todd had been last seen around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to family members.
Missing boy found ‘safe and sound’
Police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67.
Crash stalls traffic on Hwy. 67
According to an incident report, officers responded to the intersection of Grant Avenue and...
One hurt in road rage shooting
A trucker died Tuesday night when his semi drove off the side of the road and struck several...
Trucker killed in crash
Jonesboro police investigate overnight shooting at 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive
Jonesboro police investigate overnight shooting

Latest News

Keiser water tower
Boil order lifted for Mississippi County town
Austin J. Taylor, 21, of Sulphur Rock faces two counts of furnishing and delivering prohibited...
Jailer accused of delivering contraband for burgers
A judge found probable cause to charge David Boren, 18, with aggravated assault and aggravated...
Second shooting suspect in custody
Struggle with filing taxes? The United Way can help.
Midday Interview: United Way offering tax help