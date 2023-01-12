Energy Alert
Missing Ohio teen found shot, killed in an alley

Missing 15-year-old found dead from gunshot wound
By WTVG Staff, Willie Daniely III and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Ohio say a missing 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police received information Monday that missing 15-year-old DeAsia Green, a freshman at Start High School, had been shot. Officers found her dead in an alley in Toledo.

Police say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide and did not identify any suspects. The circumstances surrounding the teen’s death are unclear at this time.

Investigators told WTVG that DeAsia Green’s parents reported her missing earlier in the month. She was a “habitual runaway,” according to police, but her parents felt there was something different about the teen being missing this time.

Her parents gave a police search team information they had received, which led detectives to the area where DeAsia Green’s body was found.

Investigators confirmed Tuesday the 15-year-old is the daughter of DeAndre Green, an unsolved homicide victim from 2010. WTVG highlighted his case last year for Case Files.

Police say DeAsia’s death has nothing to do with her father’s death.

