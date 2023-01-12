National Civil Rights Museum offers free admission on ‘King Day’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum will host its first event of the year with King Day

It will be an all-day Celebration on Jan. 16.

The event will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and legacy.

The celebration includes free admission to the museum during extended hours from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others?”

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others?”

The Museum will continue its commitment to a day of service by encouraging guests to bring nonperishable food items to support the Mid-South Food Bank.

The museum annually partners with Vitalant to host a blood drive to address urgent supply shortages.

Guests who donate blood at Vitalant locations and onsite at the museum on Jan. 16 receive express museum admission and free admission any day in 2023 for four people.

Guests will enjoy engagement and entertainment in the museum’s courtyard.

On Jan. 12, street closures will allow for pedestrian-only traffic around the campus, and security checks will be posted at campus entry points.

For more information, visit kingday.org.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.