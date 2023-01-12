Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Newborn surrendered to hospital under Daniel’s Law

An infant has reportedly been surrendered safely to a hospital in South Carolina under Daniel's...
An infant has reportedly been surrendered safely to a hospital in South Carolina under Daniel's Law.(veesvision via Canva)
By Marcus Flowers and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Officials in South Carolina say an infant has been surrendered peacefully this week at a hospital in the Columbia area.

WIS reports the baby was surrendered to the Prisma Health Richland Hospital on Monday and accepted under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

According to officials, the female baby was born on Jan. 8, weighing 7 pounds and 20 inches long at the time of birth.

Under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, the Richland County Department of Social Services said it took custody of the newborn and placed it in a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing is scheduled to be held on Feb. 15 at 9:30 a.m. at the Richland County Family Court. Those interested in more information can contact the family court at 803-576-3320.

Instead of abandoning a baby up to six months old in dangerous circumstances, under Daniel’s Law mothers can surrender their unharmed newborn baby at a designated location.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Todd had been last seen around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to family members.
Missing boy found ‘safe and sound’
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late singer Elvis Presley, poses during a handprint...
Lisa Marie Presley suffers full cardiac arrest, rushed to hospital after CPR, sources say
Police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67.
Crash stalls traffic on Hwy. 67
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
According to an incident report, officers responded to the intersection of Grant Avenue and...
One hurt in road rage shooting

Latest News

An example of a tree with much of its leaves fallen off.
Evergreens not so green after chilly weather
Damage is seen from severe weather in Hale County, Alabama.
Powerful storms slam South; at least 6 killed in Alabama
This photo provided by the Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger.
Idaho stabbing suspect to face preliminary hearing in June
The suspect charged with killing four University of Idaho students makes a court appearance...
Next hearing set for Idaho court
On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders started her time in office by signing an...
Community leaders outraged over critical race theory order