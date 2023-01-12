Second shooting suspect in custody

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A second man suspected in a December shooting at a Jonesboro convenience store is in police custody.

A judge found probable cause to charge David Boren, 18, with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery in connection with a Sunday, Dec. 11 shooting at the Exxon on South Caraway Road.

According to the initial incident report, Boren and 18-year-old Tyrone Jackson confronted 21-year-old Jaylon Selvy inside the store.

Surveillance video showed Selvy was using the ATM when Jackson first approached him, Detective Keri Varner said in her report.

When Selvy attempted to leave the store, Varner said Jackson pushed him in the chest.

When Selvy pushed him back, the report stated Jackson pulled a pistol out of his hoodie and hit Selvy on the side of the head. The two men then began to tussle.

As Selvy tried to defend himself, Varner said Boren, who also had a gun in his hand, ran over and began to strike Selvy in the head.

The fight moved to the front of Selvy’s vehicle, where “Jackson fired at Selvy, striking him in the left hip area,” Varner stated.

Following the shooting, the report said Jackson and Boren both took property from Selvy before running off.

Tyrone Jackson was arrested on first-degree battery, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault charges. (Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

After confirming their identities, Varner secured bench warrants for the arrest of Jackson on first-degree battery, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault charges.

A judge also issued a bench warrant for Boren’s arrest on suspicion of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and third-degree battery.

Two days later, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Varner learned Boren and Jackson “had been involved in an incident in Cross County.”

Jackson, who had been injured in a crash trying to evade arrest, was being treated at a Memphis hospital for injuries.

Boren was being held in Cross County on felony charges of fleeing and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

On Monday, Dec. 19, Jackson appeared before Craighead County District Judge David Boling, who found probable cause to charge him and set his bond at $500,000 cash surety with a no-contact order.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Boren was returned to Craighead County on the bench warrant. He appeared before a judge the following day, who found probable cause to charge him and set his bond at $100,000 cash surety.

The judges ordered Boren and Jackson to have no contact with Selvy. Should they bond out, the duo must also wear ankle monitors.

Jackson is scheduled to appear in circuit court on Jan. 18., while Boren’s next court date is Feb. 24.

