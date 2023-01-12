Suspect wanted selling rented skid steer

Energy Alert
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is wanted for selling a rented skid steer in Arkansas.

According to Kentucky State Police, the owner of an equipment rental business in Mayfield called them on December 19 to report the theft of a skid steer.

The business owner told them he rented the equipment to a man on Dec. 12 with an expected return date of Dec. 19. When the business owner contacted the man on Dec. 19 for an estimated return time, he said the man told him the skid steer was stolen from an address in Paducah on the night of Dec. 18.

According to troopers, GPS tracking indicated the skid steer was taken to Blytheville, Ark. by Dec. 13.

They say the skid steer was recovered in Blytheville where it is believed to have been sold by the suspect who rented it.

According to KSP, the suspect gave a false, out-of-state identification to the Mayfield business when he rented the skid steer. The name he used was Mark Afanasev.

While this was determined to be a false identity, troopers say the image used on the fake ID is believed to be a real picture of the suspect.

The suspect was last seen driving a dark green, four-door Chevrolet Silverado, approximately 2014-2018 model year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721.

