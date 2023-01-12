Upgrades are coming for a Northeast Arkansas Volunteer fire department

NORTHEAST ARKANSAS (KAIT) - The Philadelphia Fire Department is hoping to bring in some beneficial changes for the new year.

Fire Chief Terry Jones said they are hoping to improve their I-S-O rating in 2023. That could mean lower insurance rates for people.

“We got a new truck, fill up our bottles and help stop a fire,” he said.

The department is already in the works of getting new equipment. Jones is hoping the new equipment will make a big difference in their response time. He said a lot of their current equipment is starting to show its age.

Not only is the fire department getting upgraded but the hydrants around the area are getting upgraded as well. They are marking the exact GPS coordinates of every fire hydrant while old locations and out-of-order hydrants are also being removed.

A system called Street Wise is being used. It will allow other departments to find hydrants if they are called in to help.

“We deal with Brookland on one side and Bono on the other. We can give them the coordinate and they can go fill up at a hydrant that way and both of those departments use the same app we’re using. Just trying to gather information to make it easier for us to go fight fire.”

