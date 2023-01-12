Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

VIDEO: Suspect who fled police busted by his own TikTok

Authorities interviewed the suspect, who allegedly confessed, leading to 12 arrest warrants isssued. (CNN, CLAYTON COUNTY PD, USGS, GETTY, DAN BARTLETT, NASA)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - A high-speed viral video and some clever detective work led to a police chase suspect being taken down.

A motorcyclist who took Georgia authorities on a wild ride ended up being busted by his own social media. First person video shows the weaving, high speed chase that led police through two counties before the suspect got away.

But his motorcycle was a rare sports bike that one keen-eyed officer searched in a local database. He found only one of its kind registered in the area.

The clever officer took it a step further, looking at that owner’s TikTok and YouTube accounts, where he found video of the chase posted for all to see.

Authorities interviewed the suspect at his home, where he allegedly confessed, leading to 12 arrest warrants issued in the case.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Todd had been last seen around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to family members.
Missing boy found ‘safe and sound’
Police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67.
Crash stalls traffic on Hwy. 67
According to an incident report, officers responded to the intersection of Grant Avenue and...
One hurt in road rage shooting
A trucker died Tuesday night when his semi drove off the side of the road and struck several...
Trucker killed in crash
FILE - Guitarist Jeff Beck performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 18, 2010, in...
Jeff Beck, guitarist who influenced generations, dies at 78

Latest News

President Joe Biden's legal team found another batch of classified information at a second...
More Biden classified documents found at 2nd location
The kid-themed park will feature family-friendly experiences and rides involving Universal...
New Universal park designed for kids coming to Texas
crime scene
Jonesboro police investigate overnight shooting
Authorities interviewed the suspect, who allegedly confessed, leading to 12 arrest warrants...
Take a look: Chase suspect caught after posting video online, police say