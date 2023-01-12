Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - While no one won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, at least one player won a big cash prize.

According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, a ticket purchased at the Snappy Mart in Mountain Home was worth $10,000 after the player matched four of the numbers along with the Mega ball.

The winning player has not yet been identified.

Lottery officials told our content partner, KARK-TV in Little Rock, that 15 people in Arkansas won $1,500 each.

“In total, there were 27,983 winning tickets sold in Arkansas worth $239,226 in prizes,” lottery officials said.

Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing will be worth an estimated $1.35 billion, the second-highest jackpot in the game’s history.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

