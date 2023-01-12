Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Worker rescued after being trapped in trench for more than 8 hours

***VIDEO HAS NO SOUND*** A man was rescued in Allentown, Pennsylvania after he became trapped in a trench collapse for more than eight hours. (Source: WPVI)
By WPVI staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) – A man was rescued in Allentown, Pennsylvania after he became trapped in a trench collapse for more than eight hours.

Officials say two men were working when the trench collapsed around 2 p.m. Wednesday. One worker made it out, but the other became trapped in dirt up to his neck.

Crews worked for hours to free the man, and he was finally pulled to safety at 10:18 p.m.

It’s unclear if he suffered any injuries, but officials said he was taken to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital to be evaluated.

Copyright 2023 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Todd had been last seen around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to family members.
Missing boy found ‘safe and sound’
Police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67.
Crash stalls traffic on Hwy. 67
According to an incident report, officers responded to the intersection of Grant Avenue and...
One hurt in road rage shooting
A trucker died Tuesday night when his semi drove off the side of the road and struck several...
Trucker killed in crash
Jonesboro police investigate overnight shooting at 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive
Jonesboro police investigate overnight shooting

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
Robert Hur has been appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to serve as special counsel...
Garland appoints special counsel for Biden docs
New York City's striking nurses are shown. A tentative deal has been reached Thursday.
Nurses at 2 NYC hospitals return to work as deal ends strike
FILE - The building that housed office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the...
In Washington, ‘classified’ is synonymous with ‘controversy’
FILE - The CDC reports measles and other disease vaccination rates are going down in schools.
US kindergarten vaccination rates dropped again, data shows