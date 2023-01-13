Energy Alert
A-State great Demario Davis earns AP All-Pro honors for the 4th straight season

Demario Davis and the Saints meet up with the Packers in Jacksonville. (Source: Edwin Goode)(Edwin Goode)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (KAIT) - An Arkansas State great continues to add to his NFL resume.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis was selected to the 2022 AP NFL All-Pro 2nd team. It’s the 4th straight season that Davis has earned All-Pro accolades. The Mississippi native led the Saints with 109 tackles in 2022, he also had 6.5 sacks, 6 pass deflections, 1 interception, & 1 fumble recovery. Davis is the first player in New Orleans history to record triple digit tackles in five straight seasons.

Demario was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. He’s also a nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year

