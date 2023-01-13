A-State great Demario Davis earns AP All-Pro honors for the 4th straight season

NEW ORLEANS (KAIT) - An Arkansas State great continues to add to his NFL resume.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis was selected to the 2022 AP NFL All-Pro 2nd team. It’s the 4th straight season that Davis has earned All-Pro accolades. The Mississippi native led the Saints with 109 tackles in 2022, he also had 6.5 sacks, 6 pass deflections, 1 interception, & 1 fumble recovery. Davis is the first player in New Orleans history to record triple digit tackles in five straight seasons.

Demario was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. He’s also a nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year

