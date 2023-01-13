Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Child killed in rear-end crash

A child died when the car they were riding was rear-ended on the interstate.
A child died when the car they were riding was rear-ended on the interstate.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A child died when the car they were riding was rear-ended on the interstate.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on Interstate 40 at the 284-mile marker in Crittenden County.

Alexandria Burks, 24, of West Memphis was eastbound when her Lincoln MKZ ran out of fuel and stalled in the right lane of traffic.

According to the crash report, a 2016 Chevy Cruze struck the Lincoln’s rear, injuring Burks and three of her passengers, including 32-year-old Lemeisia Warren of West Memphis and two children.

One of the children was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, where he later died.

ASP did not identify the other driver.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While no one won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, at least one player won a...
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
A crash of a different kind is causing big trouble for Arkansas drivers. (AP Photo/Mike...
Data breach affecting vehicle registration

Latest News

Region 8 News Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage - 1/13/23
Region 8 News Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage - 1/13/23
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday that she will name Clint O’Neal Executive...
Gov. Sanders names new Economic Development Commission director
The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting income tax returns on Jan. 23.
IRS: Taxes can be filed starting Jan. 23
Crews respond to structure fire in Monette
Crews battle structure fire in Monette