Convicted drug dealer found guilty of new sales

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – A 40-year-old Kennett man previously convicted of selling meth was found guilty after records of new sales were discovered.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain, Dewayne Anthony Cross was convicted on Thursday, Jan. 12 by a Dunklin County jury of distributing a controlled substance near a protected location on two different occasions.

A news release explained in Dec. 2018 and Jan. 2019, Cross sold meth to an undercover police officer at his home in Kennett. Jain noted the sale occurred within 2,000 feet of Kennett High School.

Before the trial, the court found that based on his two prior convictions, Cross was a prior and persistent drug offender and faced additional punishment if convicted.

Jain explained Cross faces 10 to 30 years, or life, in the Missouri Department of Corrections. His sentencing is set for Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.