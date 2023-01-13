Emergency crews respond to structure fire

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are responding to an early morning structure fire in Craighead County.

According to Jonesboro dispatch, a call came in around 3:00 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13, about an active fire at 3312 County Road 531 in Monette.

Details are limited.

There are no reports of injuries.

The Monette Fire Department has requested aid from surrounding fire departments in Mississippi County.

We will bring you more details as they become available.

