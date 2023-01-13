Evergreens not so green after chilly weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’ve noticed a lot of plants that usually stay green turning brown, you are not alone.

The phenomenon is happening to many plants after temperatures dropped extremely fast in December.

“We had a temperature of -2, which is not that much of a problem, but we have 30 mile-an0hour winds, which really create a minus 30, 35 miles per hour wind chill, and that was really like a flash freeze on a lot of plant material,” said Neal Adams, co-owner of Adam’s Nursery and Landscaping.

The owners of Adam’s said having patience with your plants is important right now, as it can help save you thousands.

They expect the plants to flush back out, but it may be until the end of March or April before they do so.

