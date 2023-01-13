Fast Break Friday Night (1/13/23)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Week 2 of Fast Break Friday Night features conference matchups all over the area.

Our Game of the Night is a 6A Central boys clash: Jonesboro vs. North Little Rock.

The Golden Hurricane are 15-2 this season, 2-0 in conference play. Wes Swift’s squad have turned Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium into a fortress. JHS have won 27 straight games at home dating back to 2020. They’ll try to make it 28 in a row as the reigning 6A state champion Charging Wildcats come to town.

Watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. You can see more high school basketball updates by following Chris or Logan on twitter. You can also like the Fast Break Friday Night facebook page.

Fast Break Friday Night (1/6/23) - The Rundown

Game of the Night: North Little Rock at Jonesboro (Boys)

North Little Rock at Jonesboro (Girls)

Valley View at Greene County Tech (Boys)

Valley View at Greene County Tech (Girls)

Nettleton at West Memphis (Boys)

Nettleton at West Memphis (Girls)

Batesville at Paragould (Boys)

Batesville at Paragould (Girls)

Brookland at Trumann (Boys)

Rivercrest at Osceola (Boys)

Salem at Hoxie (Girls)

Buffalo Island Central at Bay (Boys)

Ridgefield Christian at Crowley’s Ridge Academy (Boys)

Fast Break Players of the Week

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.