Gov. Sanders names new Economic Development Commission director

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday, Jan. 12, she will name Clint O’Neal executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC).

“His nearly two decades of experience in this field will be invaluable as we work together with Secretary Hugh McDonald to foster a pro-business, pro-worker environment, attracting companies across the nation - and world - to bring thousands of high-paying jobs to Arkansas,” Sanders said.

O’Neal has served as the deputy director of Global Business at AEDC since 2018.

According to Thursday’s news release, he began his economic development career as a project manager at AEDC. He then served as Vice President of Business Recruitment for the Missouri Partnership, Missouri’s principal business recruitment, and marketing organization, before rejoining AEDC as deputy director.

“It is a privilege to be entrusted to serve as executive director of AEDC at a time when Arkansas is gaining momentum and notoriety on the national and international stage,” O’Neal said. “I look forward to working alongside Governor Sanders, Secretary McDonald, our state legislature, economic development partners around the state, and the remarkable team at AEDC to make that message known at home and abroad.”

He holds a master’s degree in community and economic development from the University of Central Arkansas.

O’Neal lives in Conway with his wife, Heather, and their four children, Chloe, Ellie, Ava and Caleb.

