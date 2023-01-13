Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Gov. Sanders names new Economic Development Commission director

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday that she will name Clint O’Neal Executive...
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday that she will name Clint O’Neal Executive Director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC).(Arkansas Economic Development Commission)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday, Jan. 12, she will name Clint O’Neal executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC).   

“His nearly two decades of experience in this field will be invaluable as we work together with Secretary Hugh McDonald to foster a pro-business, pro-worker environment, attracting companies across the nation - and world - to bring thousands of high-paying jobs to Arkansas,” Sanders said.

O’Neal has served as the deputy director of Global Business at AEDC since 2018.

According to Thursday’s news release, he began his economic development career as a project manager at AEDC. He then served as Vice President of Business Recruitment for the Missouri Partnership, Missouri’s principal business recruitment, and marketing organization, before rejoining AEDC as deputy director.

“It is a privilege to be entrusted to serve as executive director of AEDC at a time when Arkansas is gaining momentum and notoriety on the national and international stage,” O’Neal said. “I look forward to working alongside Governor Sanders, Secretary McDonald, our state legislature, economic development partners around the state, and the remarkable team at AEDC to make that message known at home and abroad.”

He holds a master’s degree in community and economic development from the University of Central Arkansas.  

O’Neal lives in Conway with his wife, Heather, and their four children, Chloe, Ellie, Ava and Caleb.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While no one won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, at least one player won a...
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
A crash of a different kind is causing big trouble for Arkansas drivers. (AP Photo/Mike...
Data breach affecting vehicle registration

Latest News

Missouri Republican Senator, Holly Thompson Rehder, has been named chairman of the Senate...
Senator Holly Thompson Rehder to Chair Senate Fiscal Oversight Committee
On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders started her time in office by signing an...
Community leaders outraged over critical race theory order
Just one day after her inauguration, Arkansas Democrats shared their plans for working with...
Arkansas Democrats react to Sarah Huckabee Sanders plans for state
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson is sworn in for her first full term on January...
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson looks ahead at legislative session, 2023