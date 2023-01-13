Energy Alert
Investigators: Hit and run suspect thought he hit a mailbox

A judge found probable cause to charge 26-year-old Brandon Jesse Robinson with leaving the scene of an accident and third-degree battery.
A judge found probable cause to charge 26-year-old Brandon Jesse Robinson with leaving the scene of an accident and third-degree battery.(Independence Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Batesville man suspected of a hit and run that sent another man to the hospital.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the 5800 block of Harrison Street Annex, according to the Independence County Sheriff’s Office report.

A woman who lives in the area reported hearing a “loud noise” that she thought might have been a vehicle backfiring. When she went outside, according to the court documents, she heard the victim yelling for help. The man, who investigators did not identify, was taken to White River Medical Center with multiple injuries.

Two days later, detectives interviewed 26-year-old Brandon Jesse Robinson at the sheriff’s office. Robinson told investigators he was on his way to pick up his daughter when his vehicle struck something in the area, “but he didn’t think much about it.”

“Brandon stated that he just thought he struck a mailbox,” the affidavit stated.

Following the interview, a detective examined Robinson’s truck.

“The damage was consistent, and I was able to document through a photograph, that a broken clear lens left at the scene matched perfectly with the damaged passenger headlight on [Robinson’s] vehicle,” Lt. Zach Rawlins stated in his report.

On January 12, a judge found probable cause to charge Robinson with “requirements in accidents involving death or personal injuries/duty to give information, remain at the scene of an accident, and render aid,” a Class D felony, and with third-degree battery, a Class A misdemeanor.

