Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

IRS: Taxes can be filed starting Jan. 23

The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting income tax returns on Jan. 23.
The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting income tax returns on Jan. 23.(Terri Russell)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting income tax returns on Jan. 23.

The government agency announced Thursday that the deadline to file will be Tuesday, April 18, three days after the traditional date due to the holiday weekend.

The IRS stated in a Thursday news release that more than 168 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed this year.

The agency urges people to have all the information they need before they file their tax returns, and offers a variety of free services. For more information on those services, click here.

The United Way of Northeast Arkansas, in conjunction with Southern Bancorp, will participate in the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA).

The free VITA program is available to those who need assistance preparing their tax returns, including:

  • People who make $60,000 or less
  • Persons with disabilities
  • Limited English-speaking taxpayers

The United Way will begin providing services on Jan. 24, with a Super Tax Day scheduled for Saturday, March 25.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While no one won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, at least one player won a...
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
A crash of a different kind is causing big trouble for Arkansas drivers. (AP Photo/Mike...
Data breach affecting vehicle registration

Latest News

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday that she will name Clint O’Neal Executive...
Gov. Sanders names new Economic Development Commission director
Crews respond to structure fire in Monette
Crews battle structure fire in Monette
Railroad crossings and emergency response
Railroad crossings and emergency response
Aaron's Friday morning forecast
Aaron's Friday morning forecast