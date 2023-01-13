IRS: Taxes can be filed starting Jan. 23

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting income tax returns on Jan. 23.

The government agency announced Thursday that the deadline to file will be Tuesday, April 18, three days after the traditional date due to the holiday weekend.

The IRS stated in a Thursday news release that more than 168 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed this year.

The agency urges people to have all the information they need before they file their tax returns, and offers a variety of free services. For more information on those services, click here.

The United Way of Northeast Arkansas, in conjunction with Southern Bancorp, will participate in the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA).

The free VITA program is available to those who need assistance preparing their tax returns, including:

People who make $60,000 or less

Persons with disabilities

Limited English-speaking taxpayers

The United Way will begin providing services on Jan. 24, with a Super Tax Day scheduled for Saturday, March 25.

