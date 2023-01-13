Energy Alert
Jan. 13: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Cold air and clouds have invaded Region 8. We are starting the morning off in the 20s and 30s across Region 8. One thing about the clouds, it helped trap some heat like a blanket so it is not as cold as it could be.

Clouds will slowly decrease through the day. Highs will be cool for a couple days. Some areas may not make it out of the 30s this afternoon.

Warmer air returns by Sunday with temperatures climbing into the 50s. We should go back into the 60s on Monday, but rain chances will increase, too. Another chance of rain comes in next Wednesday.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Emergency crews responded to an early morning structure fire in Craighead County.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. We will have a live report from Graceland.

A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.S. South, killing at least seven people in Georgia and Alabama, where a twister damaged buildings and tossed cars in the streets of historic downtown Selma.

You’ve heard the wheels on the bus go round and round. In Beebe add another verse because when you hop in, you can log on. It is thanks to the initiative of two student-athletes that the district has Wi-Fi on every bus.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

