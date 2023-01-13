Jonesboro man suspected of arson arrested

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 27-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he burned an abandoned house.

Kelton Boyce was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for arson, according to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the initial incident report, officer Troy Ellison was dispatched to a home on West Cherry Avenue for a fire.

He is currently in the Craighead County Detention Center and is expected to be in court on Friday, Feb. 24.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.