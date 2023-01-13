Man arrested for stealing electrical wiring from chicken house

EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) – A 33-year-old Evening Shade man is behind bars after telling deputies he cut and stole electrical wiring inside a chicken house.

Independence County deputies arrested Timothy Wade Tucker for an incident that occurred on Friday, Jan. 6.

According to an affidavit, they responded to a call at a home on Antioch Road about somebody entering the chicken house and removing the wiring after the owner noticed the main power had been turned out.

Surveillance video showed a white Chevrolet Lumina the previous day, which investigators later found was stolen from a relative of Tucker’s.

The relative told a detective that Tucker had been always scraping metal and wiring “that he obtains in unexplainable ways”. An online database of scrap sales revealed Tucker had sold as many as 26 transactions, with only one being made in Independence County. The transaction was made the same day as the chicken house theft.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the detective interviewed Tucker confessed to the theft after initially denying the allegation, stating he intended to sell the well to provide money to his children’s mother.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, a judge found probable cause to charge Tucker with commercial burglary, theft of property, and second-degree criminal mischief.

He is being held at the Independence County Jail on a $26,000 bond.

