Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man arrested for stealing electrical wiring from chicken house

Independence County deputies arrested Timothy Wade Tucker for an incident that occurred on...
Independence County deputies arrested Timothy Wade Tucker for an incident that occurred on Friday, Jan. 6.(Source: Independence County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) – A 33-year-old Evening Shade man is behind bars after telling deputies he cut and stole electrical wiring inside a chicken house.

Independence County deputies arrested Timothy Wade Tucker for an incident that occurred on Friday, Jan. 6.

According to an affidavit, they responded to a call at a home on Antioch Road about somebody entering the chicken house and removing the wiring after the owner noticed the main power had been turned out.

Surveillance video showed a white Chevrolet Lumina the previous day, which investigators later found was stolen from a relative of Tucker’s.

The relative told a detective that Tucker had been always scraping metal and wiring “that he obtains in unexplainable ways”. An online database of scrap sales revealed Tucker had sold as many as 26 transactions, with only one being made in Independence County. The transaction was made the same day as the chicken house theft.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the detective interviewed Tucker confessed to the theft after initially denying the allegation, stating he intended to sell the well to provide money to his children’s mother.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, a judge found probable cause to charge Tucker with commercial burglary, theft of property, and second-degree criminal mischief.

He is being held at the Independence County Jail on a $26,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Todd had been last seen around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to family members.
Missing boy found ‘safe and sound’
Police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67.
Crash stalls traffic on Hwy. 67
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
According to an incident report, officers responded to the intersection of Grant Avenue and...
One hurt in road rage shooting

Latest News

When in doubt, always ask for help. That’s what the Trumann Food Pantry did in a tough situation.
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Firefighters help food pantry out
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Kelton Boyce was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for arson, according to the Craighead County...
Jonesboro man suspected of arson arrested
An example of a tree with much of its leaves fallen off.
Evergreens not so green after chilly weather