Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man found not guilty in a deadly shooting at West Plains, Mo. truck stop

Damian Henry/Howell County Jail
Damian Henry/Howell County Jail(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A man wanted in a deadly shooting outside of a West Plains truck stop has been found not guilty.

Police arrested Damian Paul Henry, of West Plains, for the death of James Harlan Vineyard, 34, of West Plains.

Police responded to the 14-Junction Truck Stop on North U.S. Highway 63 at 11 p.m. on April 5. When they arrived, they found Vineyard with several gunshot wounds. Emergency crews transported him to the hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses told police Henry left the scene in a Chevrolet Avalanche. Officers and deputies with the Howell County Sheriff’s Office found the vehicle at a house where they arrested him. West Plains Police Detective Sergeant Bryan Brauer said they believe Henry and Vineyard had a history.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While no one won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, at least one player won a...
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
A crash of a different kind is causing big trouble for Arkansas drivers. (AP Photo/Mike...
Data breach affecting vehicle registration

Latest News

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders ended her first week in office by making some changes...
Gov. Sanders signs executive order to end previous COVID-19 orders
An Arkansas judge voided a state panel’s decision to allow the Cherokee Nation to build a...
Arkansas judge voids Cherokee Nation license to build casino
The agency posted its year-end report for 2022, breaking down its incident responses by several...
Report: Jonesboro crews fought more fires in 2022
Police arrest man for hiding camera inside bathroom of Cabool, Mo., convenience store
Police arrest man for hiding camera inside bathroom of Cabool, Mo., convenience store
Fans remember Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland
Fans remember Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland