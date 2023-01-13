Mountain Home, Ark., man wins car in nationwide contest

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A longtime Mountain Home, Arkansas man won a new Mitsubishi Outlander.

Bob Saylor, 83, entered the nationwide contest conducted by Mitsubishi and Mattel. Saylor also won a car in 1986, his last new car.

“I thought somebody was pulling a joke on me,” said Saylor. “And then I went and told all the folks I exercise. When I drive it down there, they are all going to be amazed.”

When we asked Saylor where he was going to drive the car first, he said probably to the cheapest gas station.

