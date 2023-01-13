Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New ‘Princess and the Frog’ restaurant coming to Disneyland

A new “Princess and the Frog” restaurant is coming to Disneyland Park in California later this year. (Source: Disneyland Resort/Artist Concept)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNN) - A new “The Princess and the Frog” restaurant is coming to California’s Disneyland Park later this year.

Tiana’s Palace will be the newest restaurant on Orleans Street. It will reportedly feature peach-colored walls and fancy green wrought-iron balconies.

The restaurant will be a quick-service style eatery offering authentic New Orleans flavors with the pizzazz and flair of the restaurant from the film.

Disney said the restaurant opening will be followed by a new attraction called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure scheduled to open in 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While no one won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, at least one player won a...
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
A crash of a different kind is causing big trouble for Arkansas drivers. (AP Photo/Mike...
Data breach affecting vehicle registration

Latest News

FILE - E. Jean Carroll, center, waits to enter a courtroom in New York for her defamation...
Under oath, Trump hurled insults at woman who alleges rape
Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Storms set off search for survivors, salvageable belongings
Shanteria Montgomery
Woman sentenced 126 years in prison for murder of 8-year-old girl in Marion
FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a...
Missing leopard found at Dallas Zoo after fence ‘intentionally cut’