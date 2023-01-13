SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Firefighters help food pantry out

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – When in doubt, always ask for help. That’s what the Trumann Food Pantry did in a tough situation.

The organization posted a story on its Facebook page on Wednesday, Jan. 12, about a touching moment involving the Trumann Fire Department.

It was explained members were short-handed when unloading a USDA truck. That was when the pantry was suggested to call the Trumann Fire Department to see if they were available.

In no time, firefighters came out and helped the members get the truck unloaded in less than 30 minutes.

The food pantry thanked the Trumann Fire Department for their help, alluding to needing their help in the future.

