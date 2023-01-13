2 found dead in home heavily damaged by fire

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – Two people died during an early morning house fire in Kennett.

According to Fire Chief Lance Davis, crews responded to the fire on Masterson Street at 4:14 a.m.

Upon arrival, they could see heavy smoke and flames on the front side of the building.

Davis said upon getting inside and seeing the heavy damage, firefighters found the two victims.

The fire is under investigation by the Kennett Fire Department, Kennett Police Department, and the Missouri Division of Fire Safety.

Davis added the fire is not considered suspicious and no smoke alarms were found inside the home.

