A-State esports team continues to grow

Arkansas State University created its esports teams in 2019 and over the past three years, the teams have expanded their reach across campus. There are now 35 players and eight teams.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University created its esports teams in 2019 and over the past three years, the teams have expanded their reach across campus. There are now 35 players and eight teams.

“We have more players than we have ever had. We are also really focused on content for the fans of the teams,” said Fielding Belk, director of the esports team and an A-State Doctor of Physical Therapy student.

A-State esports allows students to play video games competitively on the collegiate level. According to a news release, they have 15 custom-built gaming computers, a commentary booth, podcast space, and a photo studio.

Belk has been part of the team since it began and he said the program lagged when their former director left the university, but they have been able to build it back up.

“I loved playing for the team and hated seeing it in the state that it was. When I decided to stay at A-State for my graduate degree, I asked Dr. Martha Spack (vice chancellor of student affairs) if I could take over and it was approved,” said Belk.

Students interested in esports also have career paths they can take while on campus. A-State offers an online Bachelor of Science degree in digital technology and design with an emphasis in game design. The other degree offered is a Bachelor of Fine Arts with an emphasis in game design within the Department of Art + Design. An undergraduate certificate in esports is also available as part of the sports management program at A-State.

You can watch the A-State esports team at twitch.tv/arkansasstate. To learn more about the team, you can also join them on discord https://discord.gg/nyf6Mf9T.

